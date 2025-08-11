The mall jewelry chain Claire’s has announced it is filing for bankruptcy and is planning to close nearly 20 stores on September 7th. One of the initial closures is in Washington state. More than 1,000 locations could be shuttered if no buyer emerges.

Claire hopes to sell 800 locations immediately

Claire's sells jewelry, fashion accessories, and beauty and makeup products, typically in a mall setting.

Claire's nearest location is at Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee, but it operates 15 stores in Washington state

Valley Mall, Union Gap

Factory Stores, North Bend

Redmond Town Center

Factoria Square, Bellevue

Woodinville Plaza

Bellevue Square

The Outlet Collection, Auburn

Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Seatac Village, Federal Way

South Hill Mall, Puyallup

Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood

Westlake Center, Downtown Seattle

Columbia Center, Kennewick

Seattle Premium Outlets, Quilceda

Here are the first 18 stores targeted for a September 7th closure:

Woodinville Plaza, Woodinville, Washington

Eastdale Mall, Montgomery, Alabama

Newpark Mall, Newark, California

Ford City Mall, Chicago

Market Street, Lynnfield, Massachusetts

Bay City Town Center, Bay City, Michigan

Northtown Mall, Blaine, Minnesota

Livingston Mall, Livingston, New Jersey

Uniontown Mall, Uniontown, Pennsylvania

Shops at Highland Village, Highland Village, Texas

Pinnacle at Turkey Creek, Knoxville, Tennessee

Junction Commons, Park City, Utah

Provo Town Center, Provo, Utah

Claire also owns Icing, with stores at Tacoma Mall and Kennewick. Five locations are included in the early September closure announcement;

Icing Stores

Riverside, California

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Rochester, New York

Abilene, Texas

Orem, Utah

The early August filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy is Claire's second in 7 years. The company hopes to increase its value and raise cash by selling assets, if it can find a buyer(s).

The factors are attributed to many of the common issues faced by the retail sector: consumer spending trends, less foot traffic in many of its mall locations, more competition, and overall economic pressures.

Can You Still Shop at Claire’s?

In its filing declaration, the company said it plans to maintain liquidity and that its stores will remain open until any announced closure dates.