Classes Start Tuesday for Wenatchee School District

Tuesday (August 30) is the first day of school for kids in the Wenatchee School District (WSD).

WSD Communications Director, Diana Haglund, says everyone at the district is looking forward to the easing of pandemic safety protocols this school year.

“We are looking forward to having limited COVID restrictions and seeing our students’ faces as they walk into our buildings for the first time. That’s really a thrilling part – to be able to see those smiles.”

Haglund says the district is also thrilled to continue its focus on no-cost access to nutrition services for all of its students.

“We were able to qualify our district for completely free meals for every student at every one of our buildings.”

After a regular school day on Tuesday, students at Wenatchee High School will have a late start on Wednesday to allow for repairs to a portion of the school’s air conditioning system.

The school year at WSD runs through June 16.