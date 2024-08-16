College students and parents are busy shopping online for the latest deals before classes start.

But the Federal Trade Commission reminds consumers that scammers are looking for for fraud victims.

Being a savvy shopper will also save you headaches in case the purchase isn't what you expected or not what you ordered.

Get our free mobile app

FTC has the following tips when making any online purchase

Take note of the return and refund policies, in case what you receive isn’t what you were expecting.

Be aware of delivery times and fees so there are no surprises.

BEFORE you place an order, FTC suggests these safe online purchase habits;

Pay by credit card if you can. This protects you against disputed charges, or other problems with the purchase and the credit card company should be able to assist in a full refund. Purchases with branded debit cards like VISA or Mastercard offer the same protections Beware of a vendor that insists on payment with gift cards, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. It's a likely scam.

This protects you against disputed charges, or other problems with the purchase and the credit card company should be able to assist in a full refund. Purchases with branded debit cards like VISA or Mastercard offer the same protections of a vendor that insists on payment with gift cards, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. It's a likely scam. Know who you’re buying from. Before adding an item to your online shopping cart, research the vendor online. Check out reviews from customers who but Beware of fake reviews.

Before adding an item to your online shopping cart, research the vendor online. Check out reviews from customers who but of fake reviews. Keep receipts. For your protection, keep detailed records of your purchases and your receipt or credit card statements.

For your protection, keep detailed records of your purchases and your receipt or credit card statements. Account for shipping delays. If you bought something online and it never arrived, contact the vendor as soon as possible. If the item hasn't been shipped within the timeframe the vendor promised, you are entitled to cancel the order and receive a full refund.

Safe shopping!

Learn more about safe online shopping at ftc.gov/OnlineShopping. Report any problems with fraud or unscrupulous vendors to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

11 Best Places for Back to School Clothes Shopping in Yakima A handy guide for families on the hunt for great deals on back to school kids clothes! Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby