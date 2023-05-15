Columbia Elementary Awarded $5,000 Library Grant

Columbia Elementary School in Wenatchee has received a $5,000 grant from the Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries.

Columbia is part of the Wenatchee School District's and was one of 300 schools from 36 states to receive funding from the foundation, which has awarded a total of $1.5 million in library grants this year.

Roxana Vanetta, the head librarian at Columbia, says she plans to use the award to update and diversify the library's materials to better represent the school's Latino students, which make up 76% of its enrollment.

The Laura Bush Foundation for America’s Libraries identifies and supports school libraries across the nation which are in the greatest need of assistance.

Since its inception in 2002, the foundation has awarded over $21 million to more than 3,600 schools across the nation.