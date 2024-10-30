Columbian sharp-tailed grouse were last hunted in Washingon in 1987 and the bird is listed on Washington's Endangered list. The population has declined to under 500 birds statewide due to a loss of habitat, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) The agency is seeking public input during a periodic review of the endangered status. In a news release, WDFW says the current review includes a recommendation that Columbian sharp-tail grouse remain on the list, due to the "critically low" numbers of birds. A public comment period is open until Jan. 28, 2025.

“Since their listing and even before, multiple partners and organizations have made great efforts toward Columbian sharp-tailed grouse recovery, including but not limited to translocations to augment populations and habitat restoration work,” said Michael Atamian, WDFW’s sharp-tailed grouse species lead. “However, after wildfires between 2018 and 2021, the estimated population of this once-abundant species has dropped to its lowest point ever. Due to the state of the species, we recommend keeping the Columbian sharp-tailed grouse on the Washington endangered species list.”

The draft periodic status review for Columbian sharp-tailed grouse is now available on WDFW’s website. The public can submit written comments via email or by mailing Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife ATTN: Taylor Cotten, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504. After public comment closes, a final status review will be provoded to Wildlife Commissioners who will consider the staus next spring.

The range of the Columbian Sharp-tailed Grouse is grasslands and shrublands. It is the rarest of six subspecies of sharp-tailed grouse. The spring breeding activities of male sharp-tailed grouse are considered one of the most interesting wildlife spectacles in North America. Males gather at traditional dancing grounds where they put on a display to attract mates.

Columbian sharp-tailed grouse mating display Image: Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife

They were added to the state list of threatened species in 1998, and uplisted to endangered in 2018.

WDFW regularly analyzes and reviews information to inform status and classification recommendations for species listed as endangered, threatened, or sensitive in Washington. More information is available on WDFW’s at-risk species webpage.