Commissioner Franz to Host Online Wildfire Briefing Friday Morning

Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz will join experts with the Department of Natural Resources for a fire briefing early Friday morning.

According to Franz's office, the discussion will cover the status of active fires and include a Q+A about the state's wildfire season. A meteorologist with the DNR will also be on hand to give a look at upcoming weather conditions.

Washington is currently experiencing its worst fire activity of the year, with four major fires burning in Eastern Washington.

The briefing will be conducted through Zoom and will be recorded.

Link to the Zoom video: https://dnr-wa-gov.zoom.us/j/82990774877

Meeting ID: 829 9077 4877

+16694449171,,82990774877# US