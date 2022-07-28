Concert-goers To Defy The Heat For Brass Against Friday

The Numerica Performing Arts Center will still hold its outdoor Courtyard Concert featuring Brass Against Friday evening, despite the predicted high of around 109.

PAC Director of Programming and Marketing Alex Haley said that when they booked the concert several months back, they were actually more worried about smoke or rain at the time.

"We're going to be doing as much as we can to keep people cool out there when they're enjoying the show." Haley said, "We're going to have fans and misters. We'll have cold water and cold beverages available for people."

The building will also be open to concert-goers, which includes the bar and restrooms. Haley added that the entire courtyard should be in the shade at least two hours before the show starts.

Friday's concert starts at 7:30pm.

There will also be several fans staged around the band to keep the roughly dozen performers cool. A baritone saxophone can weigh up to 20 pounds, while a brass sousaphone (tuba) can weigh up to 50 pounds.

Brass Against was the fastest sellout in Numerica PAC history, selling out over a month in advance. Over 220 tickets to the show were offered.

Brass Against features many brass and saxophone players on top of traditional rock instruments and vocals. They cover songs from the likes of Black Sabbath, Tool, Rage Against the Machine and more.