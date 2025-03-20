Construction in Quincy Could Slow Traffic

Maintenence crews will work on SR 28 in Quincy starting this Sunday.

Washington State Department of Transportation says they will begin sealing a crack along a section of SR 28 through the city of Quincy starting Sunday night.

Crews will work from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday nights in a hope to reduce traffic delays.

Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says she doesn't expect major delays, but that a flagger will control the area and you may see slow downs of a few minutes.

"We want people to be prepared because it's getting back into maintenence season and we haven't been practicing encountering work zones," Loebsack said. "So we really just want people to be aware and to help all the crews out as we're slowing down traffic and flagging in the city."

The project is expected to wrap up the morning of March 27, but the department of transportation adds weather is dependent. Rain, snow, or severe cold could cause delays.

Loebsack encourages everyone to check the real time travel map for current travel conditions.