A really fun event attracts owners of vintage RV's every summer who like to display their classic trailers from a bygone era.

Kind of like a classic car show for RV's

Vintage RV's are a popular category on Airbnb but some campers like to use them for their original purpose; recreating in the great outdoors, but with a definite sense of style.

There are also glamping options where the vintage RV is waiting for you in a small resort of unique vintage campers that look like a lot of fun. Some RV manufacturers are selling models with a retro look that harkens back to the styling decor of the 50's and 60's and there are companies that specialize in refurbishing old trailer hulks into gleaming throwbacks with all the modern touches.

The Nile Valley Rally is a gathering of vintage trailer owners for a long weekend in August on Chinook Pass. On Saturday, August 17th, the attendees open up their pride and joys to the public for free tours.

The tours are 9am to 12noon.

Organizers say 50 vintage trailers will be open to tour. Sorry, no dogs allowed inside these beautiful retro campers and all dogs must be on a leash in the campground.

If you want to go:

Jim Sprick Park is on Chinook Pass, northwest of Yakima at 13680 State Route 410, Naches, WA

2024 Nile Valley Rally is on State Route 410, northwest of Yakima