Charges are reportedly likely for a local man accused of inflicting injuries on his partner.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, authorities were alerted to a domestic spat on Simmons St. in Wenatchee.

The man in this case was the probable aggressor, says Corporal Monika Haynes of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Get our free mobile app

He is said to have wielded a knife in a reckless fashion.

Both he and the alleged victim were hospitalized, Hayes says.

"[The victim] sustained a cut to her thigh and aid transported her to the hospital. The male half was ultimately taken into custody, but then began complaining of, possibly, chest pains. He was transported to Central Washington [Hospital]."

As of Sunday, the male suspect was still under observation, according to Haynes.