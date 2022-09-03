Crews Contain Parts of the Irving Peak Fire While it Moves East

The Irving Peak Fire 16 miles northwest of Plain has grown to 2,829 acres, however firefighters were able to contain 7 percent of the fire.

On Sep. 2, the Irving Peak Fire moved southeast into a rocky area. Crews are concerned that the wind will blow embers across the band, so they will continue improving control lines, clear debris, and monitor smoke activity.

Crews were expecting higher fire activity on Friday and Saturday due to increased heat and winds, however temperatures were not as hot as they were expected due to the smoke coverage.

The White River Fire has 1,249 acres with 1% contained. The fire remained active along the southwest edge and the fire burned over the top of Wenatchee Ridge.

Crews will continue monitoring the southern portion of the White River fire due to increased winds.

Smoke coming in from Oregon fires have increased the amount of smoke in the area. Smoke levels near the Lake Wenatchee area are set to increase throughout the day.

Colder temps should be coming in later on Saturday with higher humidity, with gusts up to 35 mph.

Due to an increase in forest visitors this Labor Day Weekend, recreationalists are asked to watch for fire crews and firefighting vehicles, along with minimizing any possible sparks created by tow chains.

There are currently 310 personnel working on the fire, along with 130 overhead personnel.