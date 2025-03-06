Since 2005, daylight saving time has started on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November. This year, daylight saving time, DST, begins this Sunday, Mar. 9th when we advance clocks by one hour at 2am. Daylight Saving will end on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025

So get ready to "spring ahead" by one hour with the resulting loss of sleep and potentially sleepy start to your day on Monday.

Some experts warn of a statistical danger that shows up the week after the clock change. There are more drowsy drivers on the road and an increase in fatal car crashes.

A University of Colorado study revealed a 6% increase in fatal car crashes in the week after daylight saving time begins.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says sleepy drivers cause more than 100,000 crashes each year with a spike in the number of crashes after the time change.

The return to Daylight Saving is also spiking with Google searches asking when the time changes up 1,700%, according to research by the Demanda Law Group

Amanda Suriel, a personal injury lawyer says the period after Daylight Saving arrives is a perilous one.

“ Those who battle the morning commute have even greater challenges during this spring-forward period since the mornings are darker and the drivers are groggier. Cyclists and pedestrians also need to be on high alert since reduced visibility will require them to take extra precautions. As fatigue-related crashes spike from the time change, it’s important to understand the liability involved for drowsy drivers. “

Drivers responsible for accidents caused by fatigue can be held liable for medical expenses, lost wages, and damage awards to injured parties.

How Can You Reduce the Risk of Drowsy Driving?

Adjust Sleep Schedules: Plan ahead for the time change by getting to bed a little earlier before and after the clock springs forward.

Watch out for drivers drifting out their lane of travel. If you find yourself drifting or yawning frequently, pull over to a safe location.

Be a defensive driver by maintaining extra distance between vehicles and leave early to avoid rushing to your destination.

Watch out for walkers, joggers and cyclists who are harder to see on darker mornings. Wear bright or reflective clothing when exercising.

Fatigue is not an excuse when you get into an accident. Drivers have a duty of care which includes not diving if you struggle to stay awake. Liability can result in legal claims and higher insurance premiums if you cause a crash.

Where Does the saying "Spring Ahead and Fall Back" for time changes come from?

Winter time is actually the standard time setting and in spring, clocks move forward one hour resulting in a later sunset with more daylight into the evening.

In fall, clocks fall back an hour with sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier, resulting in more light in the morning hours.