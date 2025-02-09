Update 5:00 p.m.

Of the people involved in Sunday's collision, three did not survive, says the Washington State Patrol. Two others are in critical condition. Four people sustained injuries that are non-life-threatening.

"No ETA on reopening [SR 28]," adds the State Patrol. "Official detour will be SR 97 or SR 2."

Original post

SR 28 is closed in both directions following an apparently fatal collision Sunday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol is reporting a fatality and multiple injuries in the crash, which occurred near MP 11, slightly east of Rock Island.

Details remain scarce, but "emergency crews are treating the injured," writes Trooper Jeremy Weber on X. "The roadway will be closed for many hours." For now, Weber says, the area is to be strictly avoided.

Per WSDOT, "There is no detour and no estimated time for reopening."

This is a developing story.