Deadly Semi Truck Fire Still Under Investigation

Wenatchee Valley firefighters continue to investigate the circumstances into a deadly semi-truck fire over the weekend.

It happened in the1500 block of South Wenatchee Avenue Saturday morning.

"Upon extinguishment, they did find a person had succumbed to the flames." Fire Chief Brian Brett said.

The victim has yet to be identified as investigators search for next of kin.

Brett speculates the victim was sleeping inside the truck. The truck was parked near the back of an industrial business.

"My understanding it was a vehicle being stored and not in use." Chief Brett added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Chief Brett says there are no indications of foul play.