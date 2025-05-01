A payment around 800,000 Washingtonians haven't made since the pandemic is returning in a few days.

U.S. officials will start collecting payments again May 5.

Student Loan Repayment to Restart for Washingtonians

Mark your calendars, because May 5 is the day the Department of Education will resume collecting defaulted student loan debt.

Federal student loan collects have been on pause since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving millions of borrowers, and hundreds of thousands in Washington State, a much-needed break.

The Biden administration attempted to forgive student loan debt, but the Supreme Court struck down that plan.

This is nothing new, as the Trump Administration indiciated it would start collecting as part of his presidency.

Department of Education Not Holding Back

The Department of Education is rerstarting the process and they are not holding back.

"American taxpayers will no longer be forced to serve as collateral for irresponsible sutdent loan policies," said U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon.

More than five million Americans are in default, and the government will collect by any means necessary. This could include money deducted form paychecks.

The Department of Education will send information to those who owe money on their student loans.

This only impacts you if you have student loans that were delinquent when the pause went into effect.

If your loans are in forebearance or deferrment, there is no need to worry as this action only impacts those whose loans are delinquent, meaning they have missed payments.