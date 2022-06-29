Detectives Searching for Car that Struck 14-year-old Near Mattawa

The Washington State Patrol is asking the public for information on a hit-and-run incident on State Route 243 early Wednesday morning that left a 14-year-old boy with severe injuries.

Trooper John Bryant said an older model silver Chevrolet Cavalier was headed southbound a few miles south of Mattawa near Columbia Boulevard when it struck the teen just after 3:45am. The vehicle reportedly did not stop after the collision.

"A lot of folks may think that's pretty early in the morning but in that part of Grant County a lot of folks are going to work in the orchards and the fields that early, especially as we're hitting the hot part of the year." Bryant said, "So there may have been folks driving in that area that may have seen this."

The car should have damage to its passenger side front panel and mirror.

The teen was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richmond with severe injuries that include leg fractures and difficulty speaking.

Detectives are seeking witnesses to the collision or anyone with information about the collision. Those with information are asked to contact Detective Kukes at 509-925-2698.