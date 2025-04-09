Dog Killed By Police Following Attacks On East Wenatchee Man

A man has injuries and a dog is dead after police say the animal attacked him at a residence in East Wenatchee on Tuesday night.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of Garden Plaza at around 8 p.m. after reports of a dog attack and the possible illegal retrieval of a firearm to neutralize the animal.

Get our free mobile app

Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a 57-year-old man with significant bite injuries to both of his arms and a pit bull that was behaving aggressively outside the home.

While officers were inside the residence questioning the man about what had happened, the dog reportedly re-entered the home from outside and attacked the same man a second time.

Investigators say all attempts to subdue the animal using non-lethal means, including with a TASER and a bean bag shotgun, were unsuccessful and the dog had be killed in order to halt the threat it continued posing.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Asst. Chief Erik Hampton says the incident occurred in the same block of Garden Plaza but not the same residence where a man was arrested after allegedly stealing a woman's pocketbook on Monday.