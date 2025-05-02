Douglas County Sheriff Kevin Morris says he is clear of criminal charges after shooting a mountain lion on his personal property in October 2024.

Sheriff Morris says he was in possession of a non-resident deer and elk tag at the time and could have used either of those tags to harvest a mountain lion. Instead, he purchased a mountain lion tag after the fact.

On October 25, Idaho Fish and Wildlife contacted Sheriff Morris and he told them he shot the mountain lion with the intention of using his existing tag but made the wrong decision to purchase a mountain lion tag after the fact, which Sheriff Morris says, contradicted a previous statement.

Sheriff Morris says he reported himself to the Douglas County Prosecutor's Office and met with his command staf to brief them.

Idaho Fish and Wildlife referred the case to Latah County Prosecutor's Office, and they filed a complaint February 13. Sheriff Morris says he cooperated and the offense has been dismissed following his payment of a fine on March 20.

Sheriff Morris says he requested a peer review of this incident for continued consideration. He adds he deeply regrets his decision to not use his existing tag and weighed heavily on his mind ever since. He says he made a wrong decision in the heat of the moment and remains committed to informing the public on this incident.