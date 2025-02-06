Douglas County Warns of Temporary Halt in Licensing Services

The Washington Department of Licensing is obliged to upgrade its software systems. This can only mean a temporary dearth of services.

Licensing offices in Douglas County, including the Auditor’s Office in Waterville and the Subagent Office in East Wenatchee, will be closed Feb. 14 -17.

If that weren't enough, online licensing services go dark starting Monday. Services won't return to normal until Feb. 18, so drivers and boaters are cautioned to exercise patience.

Residents needing to complete transactions should do so here, and get it done sooner rather than later. After Sunday, license holders will have no ability to order car tabs or renew their licenses online until the 18th.

According to Douglas County Administrator Jordyn Giulio, the upgrades "will enhance customer service, add security features and better support mobile devices. Residents, agency business partners and the state’s transportation system will benefit."