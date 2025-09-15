Douglas County Fire District #5 is receiving funding to increase its energy efficiency.

The District said Douglas County PUD's "Rural Energy Efficiency Program" awarded it $120,565 last week.

The funding will help replace outdated fluorescent lighting throughout the station with high-efficiency LED fixtures and upgrade the original three-phase apparatus bay furnaces with a modern heating and air-conditioning system.

The District adds the improvements will reduce energy and improve reliability, which will create a more sustainable future for the district and the community.

Work should begin in 2026.