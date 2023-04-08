Driver Arrested on DUI Charge After Close Call on Wenatchee Intersection

A driver was arrested on DUI charges for his involvement in a vehicle collision on the intersection of Ferry Street and Mission Street Friday night.

Wenatchee Police Officer Brian Hewitt says after handling a trespass call at a nearby gas station, officers witnessed a Toyota Tacoma going south on Mission Street barrel past a red light, colliding with a Toyota Sienna traveling west on Ferry Street on a green light.

Neither the Toyota driver nor the two people in the Sienna were seriously injured. Some cars parked nearby this collision were damaged.

Hewitt said the Tacoma driver was 27-year-old Saul Hinojosa from Warden, who was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and was later arrested on DUI charges.

The Wenatchee Police Department posted photos of this collision on their official Facebook page.