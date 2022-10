A semi cement truck rolled into a ditch on Badger Mountain Road in East Wenatchee Thursday evening.

At 3:28 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Fire and Washington State Patrol were called out to a rollover crash on Badger Mountain Road between MP 3-5.

The driver was ejected from the truck, but was conscious and talking to first responders.

He was later transported to Central Washington Hospital for back injuries.