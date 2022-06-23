East Cascades Forest Restoration Forum Next Week

Those interested in learning more about forest restoration east of the Cascades are invited to a virtual public forum next week courtesy of the North Central Washington Forest Health Collaborative.

Bill Gaines, Director of the Washington Conservation Science Institute, will provide a history and overview of the area's forest restoration strategy so far and the principals that underpin that strategy.

Forest Health Scientist Derek Churchill will then focus on how the strategy is applied to the region from an on-the-ground perspective, especially when it comes to how restoration impacts fire behavior.

