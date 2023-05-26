East Wenatchee Arson Trial Underway

Trial is underway for an East Wenatchee woman accused of lighting her bedroom on fire and endangering another person inside her home.

The Douglas County arson case dates back to September of 2019 when investigators say Cora Herbert dumped gasoline on her bed and lit it on fire.

Prosecutors plan to argue that Herbert knowingly set fire to the bed while her disabled sister was still in the house.

Court documents filed this week show that defense attorneys may argue that Herber's mental illness and state of intoxication affected her ability to recall events that took place.

Cora is charged with 1st degree arson.

