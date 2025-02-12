The East Wenatchee City Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement last week, between the City of East Wenatchee and employees represented by the Washington State Council of County and City employees.

The new agreement approved on February 4th runs 2025 through 2027 and addresses wages, holidays and step increase dates.

Covered employees will receive a 3 percent step increase across six of the 7 increases on their hire date anniversary, instead of January 1st each year.

2025 COLA's (cost of living adjustment) are 3 percent with a new maximum of a 4% in future years.

About a half dozen positions were given salary increases based on competitive salary comparisons with other cities. The largest was for the Clerk/Bailiff position salary increase of 5.3% this year and another 4.3% jump in 2026.

Among other changes to benefits, employees in the East Wenatchee Street Department gain Juneteenth as a floater holiday and all covered employees pick up one additional holiday for wellness.

Mayor Crawford said a $300 fitness incentive has been eliminated since many employees were not maintaining year-round fitness levels and there was a safety concern for the many employees over exerting themselves at the time of testing.