In an effort to bolster public safety during these sometimes treacherous winter months, the City of East Wenatchee has issued guidelines for proper snow removal.

The city prioritizes the clearing of main arteries to maintain safe vehicular and pedestrian traffic, no matter how inclement the weather. The next most pressing concern is streets that connect to those main routes.

If residents don't have to drive during snowplow operations, they're advised not to drive at all, as packed snow and stalled vehicles can hinder the process.

Additionally, property owners are required to clear sidewalks within 24 hours of snowfall - that way the snow is directed into yards and not onto busy streets.

Residents are also encouraged to clear snow around fire hydrants and stormwater drains to facilitate emergency access and proper drainage.

The East Wenatchee municipal code has a section devoted to snow and ice removal; click here to read it.

Click here to access a detailed snow removal map.

Parking, of course, is a whole different beast; click here to read up on winter-specific parking regulations as specified in the municipal code.