East Wenatchee Man Armed with Sword was Tased After Resisting Arrest

A East Wenatchee man was Tased after refusing to comply with police in an hour long standoff that involved a sword. Douglas County Deputies and East Wenatchee responded to a report of a disturbance in the 10 block of 24th Street NE in East Wenatchee around 3:46 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to Sheriff Kevin Morris, a deputy spotted a car in the driveway with one occupant, Brian Hamilton. When the deputy made an attempt to make contact with the vehicle, the vehicle sped off and veered toward the deputy.

"Fortunately, he wasn't injured but he felt that was an intentional attempt to hit him," said Sheriff Morris.

Units pursued Hamilton to a short distance away into a nearby church parking lot. Hamilton refused to get out and armed himself with a sword and had knives inside the vehicle with him as well, according to Sheriff Morris.

"He continually refused to get out of the car. They placed some spike stripes by his tires," said Morris. "A little over an hour of communication, he finally got out of the vehicle but still refused to comply. So officers on scene utilized the Taser to assist in arresting him."

Hamilton was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree assault, violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.