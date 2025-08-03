Local First Responders held their annual National Night Out (NNO) Friday evening.

East Wenatchee Police Department Chief Rick Johnson said it was the biggest turnout ever at Eastmont Community Park, estimating over 2,000 attendees.

“This is the fifth time we have done it at Eastmont Community Park, and it has grown every year,” Johnson said. “We look forward to NNO and enjoy hosting the summer party with out community.”

The goal of the event is to create a fun event where community members can interact with first responders.

Attractions included a dunk tank, inflatable axe throwing, soccer, face painting, a law enforcement training simulator, food vendors, and more.

Attendees saw multiple helicopter displays and listened to live music. They also had a chance to win bicycles and other prizes.