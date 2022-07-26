East Wenatchee Pitching in for Youth Baseball

Eastmont Youth Baseball is getting $7,300 in lodging tax revenue from the City of East Wenatchee.

The East Wenatchee City Council unanimously approved the move during their most recent meeting.

It's the first time Eastmont Youth Baseball has come to the city for funds and Events Director Trina Elmes said the money will be used to reimburse the organization for the Apple Capital Allstar Tournament. Eastmont Youth Baseball uses the tournament as a way to raise funds and keep costs down for families.

Elmes said, "They had 16 teams come to the tournament, 12 of which were from outside the area. They mostly stayed in our hotels."

The tournament featured U11 and U12 teams.

The rec league is open to all children and uses the fourplex at Eastmont Community Park for games.