The East Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway child.

According to the department, 14-year-old Jade Lankford was last seen Tuesday. The teen is described as 5'7" tall and about 160 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Jade's whereabouts is asked to call Rivercom at 509-663-9911.





