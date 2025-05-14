East Wenatchee Project To Slow Traffic, Create Detours

Work is continuing on a multi-year street improvement project in East Wenatchee this week.

The East Wenatchee Public Works Department says the project includes the rehabilitation and widening of the Southwest 19th Street and Northwest Cascade Avenue, as well as the installation of bicycle lanes and sidewalks.

This project will also improve surface water quality in the Columbia River by providing better stormwater runoff treatment and flow control capacity through a newly-constructed regional stormwater facility.

Motorists in the area of the project will encounter impacts and minor delays, including a temporary detour and single-lane, flagger-controlled traffic starting today (May 14).

Northeast 19th Street between Sunset Highway and North Baker Avenue will only be accessible to local traffic, and people using the Apple Capital Loop Trail are being advised to avoid the construction zone by accessing the trail at Northwest 27th Street or 32nd Place.

Both the Douglas County Public Services Building and the County's Law & Justice Building will remain open during the work with normal business hours.