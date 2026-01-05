Eastern Washington business owners will soon have a local place to file paperwork without packing snacks for a cross-state road trip.

The Washington Office of the Secretary of State, the agency that registers, regulates, and maintains public records for all business entities and charitable organizations in the state—handling filings, annual reports, and compliance to ensure transparency and public trust—will open a new Corporations and Charities regional office on the Eastern Washington University campus beginning Jan. 5, 2026.

The office, located at 960 Washington Street inside the Secretary of State’s Eastern Regional Branch, will offer same-day, in-person services. These include apostille certifications, state business registrations and maintenance filings, registered agent filings, and trademark registrations.

Secretary of State Steve Hobbs said the new location is designed to save time, mileage, and frustration for business and nonprofit owners.

Local business leaders welcomed the move, noting that easier access to state services is vital for supporting small businesses and nonprofits across Eastern Washington.

The Eastern Regional Branch is the first multi-service Office of the Secretary of State location outside Thurston County, bringing state business services east of the Cascades for the first time.