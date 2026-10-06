It's back to business as usual at Eastmont Lanes in East Wenatchee, after a fire caused minor damage to the building's interior early last Friday

Authorities say the blaze was sparked in the early morning hours in the business's arcade area when a video game short-circuited.

The fire prompted the building's sprinkler system to activate, causing water damages to various spaces inside the business.

After being closed through the weekend for cleanup and repairs, Eastmont Lanes reopened to start the week, except for its arcade area, which will remain shut down until further repairs can be made.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.