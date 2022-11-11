Eastmont School Bond Package Still Well Short Of Passage

The Eastmont School District’s $185 million Bond package is still getting about 51% approval from voters in the latest ballot tally released Thursday evening.

The measure is still far short of the 60% approval required to pass bond packages.

The bond would go towards constructing, rebuilding, and upgrading classrooms along with building a new maintenance facility for the Eastmont School District.

Normally levies only need over 50 percent of the vote, however this bond requires a 60 percent majority of the vote in order to move forward.

The rate would move to $3.93 in 2023, $3.97 in 2024 and $4.09 in 2024.

Aaron Viebrock now has a 69%-31% lead over Randy Agnew in the Douglas County PUD District 3 Commissioner race.

The next Douglas County ballot count will be released Monday.