Eden is a delightful 2-year-old Pitbull Terrier mix who’s as sweet as she is smart. She also has a beautuful, brindle coat.

She is very affectionate and shows it by leaning in for pets and is a dream to walk, thanks to her excellent manners on a leash manners. Eden will also "sit" on command and is always eager to show off her intelligence and her desire to please you. Her loving nature makes her the perfect companion for anyone in search of a devoted friend.

Eden has been off-campus, modeling for pictures with one of the shelter's volunteers, who had nothing but praise for her polite behavior and how well she rode in his truck.

Eden sounds like she is ready to be a loyal buddy and cuddly partner to brighten your days so come meet her at Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS)

"Eden" Image: WVHS

Meet Eden!

Breed: Pittbull

Age: 2 years

Sex: Female

Animal ID: WVHS-A-25752

WVHS is open forper adoptions 12:30 pm- 6:30 pm daily except Wednesday. WVHS is open for adoptions by appointment on Wednesdays.

