Eden Needs A New Home: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
Eden is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week.
The staff at WVHS describes Eden as a charmer, and as sweet as she is smart. She is a breeze to walk because she is so well-mannered on her leash.
Eden loves to show how well she understands her “sit” command and she's eager to please her human. She has a loving disposition and ready to be a devoted companion to the right home.
If you're are looking for a cuddly and loyal partner, Eden is your your girl. The WVHS staff believes she is best suited to a home where she is the only dog.
Meet Eden
- Species: Dog
- Breed: Pit Bull / Terrier
- Age: 2 Years Old
- Sex: Female Animal ID: WVHS-A-25752
Here are the dogs currently available for adoption at WVHS.
The WVHS shelter is open daily, except for Wednesday when adoptions are possible by scheduling an appointment.
