Eden is the Pet of the Week:WVHS

Eden is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society (WVHS) Pet of the Week.

The staff at WVHS describes Eden as a charmer, and as sweet as she is smart.  She is a breeze to walk because she is so well-mannered on her leash.

Eden loves to show how well she understands her “sit” command and she's eager to please her human.  She has a loving disposition and ready to be a devoted companion to the right home.

If you're are looking for a cuddly and loyal partner, Eden is your your girl.  The WVHS staff believes she is best suited to a home where she is the only dog.

Eden WVHS
loading...

Meet Eden

  • Species: Dog
  • Breed: Pit Bull / Terrier
  • Age: 2 Years Old
  • Sex: Female Animal ID: WVHS-A-25752

Here are the dogs currently available for adoption at WVHS.

The WVHS shelter is open daily, except for Wednesday when adoptions are possible by scheduling an appointment.

