The North Central Educational Service District (NCESD) has named Madonna Carlton as the 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year and Robin Hanson as the 2025 Regional Classified School Employee of the Year for North Central Washington.

Carlton was selected for her advocacy for students with moderate to severe disabilities and their families. She is a LifeSkills teacher at Morgan Owings Elementary in Chelan, with 20 years experience in special education.

“I love the challenge of creating and adapting lessons to meet the unique learning needs of my students. Teaching in this small rural community has led me to believe that when education is approached collaboratively, all individuals can be contributing members of their community.”

Hanson was recognized for her leadership, creativity, and dedication to student wellness. She has served as Head Cook at the Secondary School in Manson for over a decade.

“In the school kitchen, we stretch our budgetary dollars by using commodities in creative ways with fresh ingredients and scratch cooking, but what happens outside of school is just as important. The increase in screen time, convenience foods, and pressure for perfection all affect students' health. Healthy kids and communities begin where kids are, and adjusting guidance in the food served at school will not fix the problem alone.”

The Washington State Teacher of the Year program has selected one outstanding educator annually since 1063 to serve as the Washington State Teacher of the Year. Washington's Classified School Employees of the Year program was launched in 2010.

Carlton and Hanson are eligible for state honors through the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to be announced in September.