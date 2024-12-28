Eight Injured In Two-Vehicle Crash Near Stevens Pass

Eight people have injuries following a two-vehicle collision near Stevens Pass on Friday evening.

The Washington State Patrol says it occurred at around 6:45 p.m. on U.S. Highway 2 about three miles east of Coles Corner, when an SUV driven by 49-year-old Jennifer L. Atwood of Seattle lost control, crossed the center line, and struck an oncoming SUV driven by 61-year-old Lucia E. Baeza.

Both Atwood and Baeza were injured in the accident, along with six passengers among the two vehicles, including a 14-year-old male from Seattle and two females, ages 13 and 16, from Kirkland.

Atwood and Baeza were both transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee, while the remaining six injured people were transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth.

Troopers say Atwood lost control of her SUV when it hit a patch of snow and spun into the oncoming lane.

The State Patrol says impairment was not a factor in the collision and no citations were issued nor charges filed, but the incident is still under investigation.

The crash snarled traffic on the highway for several hours while investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.