Elderly Woman Severely Injured In Dog Attack

A 67-year-old woman is recovering from severe injuries after police say she was attacked by six dogs in Grant County early Tuesday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the attack happened at around 7 a.m. in the 8000 block of Road 10 Northwest near Winchester.

Deputies say a homeowner heard the woman screaming for help and rushed to her aid, then drove the woman home where EMTs responded.

The woman received initial treatment at her residence prior to being transported to Columbia Basin Hospital.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the dogs were already known for being problematic.

"Neighbors described that the dogs had been an issue for quite a while, including for the things like aggressively coming up on people who were walking by, and attacking livestock and other animals in the area. So they were a known problem in the neighborhood."

The owner of the dogs surrendered all of the animals to Sheriff’s Animal Control Officers.

They are now on a ten-day hold at Grant County Animal Outreach.