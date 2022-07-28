Entiat Firefighters Offer to Spray Down Public in Test of Engine Guns

Firefighters in Entiat are offering to cool off members of the public with their fire hoses Thursday, in what's forecast to be the hottest day of the year so far at 110 degrees.

Chelan County Fire District 8 says it'll be testing the deck guns on its fire engines at the Entiat City Park, as long as it's not fighting a actual fire.

Firefighters say they'll be blasting water into the grassy area of the park at 4pm.

A social media posting by the department says, "Come cool off and have some fun with us!!"

The posting also says, "f you get WET!!!!! the deck guns WORK!!!!!"