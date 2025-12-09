An Entiat resident who went missing last week has been found deceased.

Twenty-four-year-old Justin Lasater was last seen Thursday evening traveling north on State Route 97A from Wenatchee to Entiat. When he never arrived home, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person bulletin.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, a vehicle was discovered submerged in the Columbia River near milepost 211, a few miles south of Entiat. Washington State Patrol later confirmed the vehicle belonged to Lasater.

According to investigators, Lasater was driving northbound when his 2001 Nissan Pathfinder left the roadway, went over an embankment, and entered the river. The vehicle became fully submerged, and Lasater was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin notifications have been completed.

State Route 97A was shut down for several hours Monday afternoon during recovery operations. A Chelan County Sheriff’s Office helicopter located the vehicle about 10 feet beneath the surface of the river. The crash remains under investigation.