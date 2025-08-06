An Ephrata man is dead after a single-vehicle crash northeast of Moses Lake.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said it happened Tuesday morning when 24-year-old Jorge Reyes drove a sedan north of the 3000 block of Road S-Northeast when he lost control on the gravel roadway and struck a utility pole.

Reyes died at the scene and his remains are in the care of the Grant County Coroner.

Investigators say Reyes drove too fast for conditions. They did not say if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.