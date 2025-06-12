An Ephrata Middle School student is facing possible criminal charges after allegedly punching a teacher in the face last Thursday (June 5).

Ephrata Police Chief Erik Koch says it happened on school grounds just before 3 p.m. after the teacher had intervened in an altercation between the 13-year-old suspect and another student.

Get our free mobile app

After breaking up the pair, the 13-year-old allegedly turned to the teacher and directed an expletive at her before striking her in the face with a closed fist.

Despite suffering a minor injury due to the blow, the teacher was reportedly able to detain the student who allegedly hit her until other school staff members could arrive to render assistance.

Koch says no action has been taken by police against the student because the teacher is still trying to decide if they want to pursue charges.

Ephrata Police say they are recommending a charge of fourth-degree assault against the student, who Koch says is unlikely to be arrested for the alleged crime.

Officials with the Ephrata School District say the student is also facing possible expulsion.