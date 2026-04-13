Avalon Music in Wenatchee is under new ownership. Josh Hofstead and Alicia Clair have taken over the 34-year-old retail music store business from Steve Clem. The store offers the largest selection of instruments, equipment, printed music, and accessories in Central Washington, according to its website.

Get our free mobile app

Clem and local musician and performer Mike Sager opened the original Avalon Music at a small downtown Wenatchee location in 1992. The business relocated to its present location at 532 N. Wenatchee Avenue in 1995, but the space was demolished, and a new, larger building was built in 2009. The new building doubled the store's size and added more parking, teaching studios, performance clinic space, and an instrument repair shop.

The new owners say longtime employee LaVon Gamble will continue leading the team under the new ownership