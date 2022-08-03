Evacuations for Cow Canyon Fire Southwest of Ellensburg

The Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg is forcing Level 3, or GO NOW, evacuation notices.

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, the fire is burning about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg in the Wenas area of Yakima County. The blaze is estimated to be at 200 acres with structures reportedly threatened.

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office has enacted Level 3 evacuations near Autobahn Road and Maloy Road. A Level 2 (Get Ready) notice has been issued for North Wenas Road from Wenas Lake to Ellensburg.

Air and ground resources on the scene. A Type 3 Incident Management Team has reportedly been ordered.