The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is touting the resolution of a lawsuit leveled by former deputy Aaron Shepard.

The suit, filed two years ago in U.S. District Court in Spokane, alleges discrimination against Shepard, who says he was ostracized by colleagues and superiors following his divorce and subsequent exit from Grace City Church in 2016.

In the years that followed, the suit alleges, the Sheriff's Office "engaged in employment discrimination by progressively harassing, bullying and retaliating against" Shepard.

The agency agreed to pay Shepard and his legal team $250,000 out of its risk pool. Morrison stresses that neither the county nor the Sheriff's Office have admitted fault.

"We are hopeful that this resolution will allow the Sheriff’s Office to continue building on the exceptional progress that has been made over the past couple of years. This decision ensures that the matter can be put behind us and focus can remain on the important work of serving our communities."





"The Sheriff’s Office extends its gratitude to all parties involved for their patience and professionalism throughout this process. We also wish to acknowledge Mr. Shepard for his dedicated service during his tenure from 2013 to 2022. We wish him and his family nothing but success in future endeavors."

Shepard was a K9 deputy and Chelan County Regional SWAT Team operator. Per LinkedIn, he now teaches a criminology course at Wenatchee Valley College.

In his monthly sit-down with KPQ on Monday, Morrison said Shepard phoned him to break the news of K9 Reno's untimely passing.