Triangle Park will henceforth be the home of Wenatchee girls' softball.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for the afternoon of March 18, a Tuesday, at 3:00 p.m. The school district will formally unveil the Wenatchee High School Girls Varsity Softball Stadium!

Spectators may want to stick around for the ensuing double header. The JV squad plays at 4:00, followed by the varsity team at 6.

Getting here was a battle for the ages, according to district spokesperson Diana Haglund.

The construction process was fraught with headache-inducing setbacks. But now that the project is finally on an even keel, the stadium "will be fully completed in time for the spring fastpitch season, providing our student-athletes and fans with a high-quality facility that ensures equitable access in accordance with Title IX."

According to superintendent Dr. Kory Kalahar,

This new stadium is a significant step forward in providing our girls’ softball teams with the premier facilities they deserve. We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the community and showcase the talent of our Panther softball players.

Haglund chimes in with a bit of history. She says that generations have played their hearts out at Triangle Park. The park has long played host to "softball games for both youth and adults, and the construction of the new field marks a revival of this beloved pastime for many in the community."

Softball, like baseball, is a game of peaks and valleys. The varsity squad may have struggled last season, posting a sub-.500 record, but that was then. The team's homey new digs will surely elevate morale.