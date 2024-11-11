A popular Leavenworth watering hole was not, in fact, burglarized on Monday afternoon.

Chief Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office has the details.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., deputies were alerted to an armed burglary in progress at the Loft Bar & Grill. The caller said that three gun-toting men, all dressed in black, had descended on the Loft and were trying to crack a safe.

The devious caller claimed to be monitoring the burglars in real time on a smartphone security app.

Before long the entire block was cordoned off. But upon entering entering the Loft, deputies realized they had been duped. There was no indication whatsoever of a burglary.

Over a half-dozen law enforcement personnel responded to the hoax call, which is under investigation.