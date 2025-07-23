If you're looking for some family-friendly getaways around the Northwest this summer, here are a couple of suggestions you may have missed.

Hit the road to these out of state events.

Bend

Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo Features 4-H animals, a rodeo, a family-fun zone, carnival rides, and much more.

Munch and Music A free summer concert series with food trucks and a family-friendly atmosphere, often including a dedicated Kids Zone

Bend Summer Festival Offers food, music, art, and family activities in downtown Bend.

Bend Fall Festival Celebrates the fall season with art, music, food, and family activities, including a Family Zone Balloons Over Bend Features a spectacular evening glow event with hot air balloons, music, food, and a kids' race.

Oregon Winterfest Includes live music, fire pits, ice sculptures and family activities

4 Peaks Music Festival is marketed as a family-friendly music and camping festival with curated music artists and kids activities

Boise

Boise Music Festival The focus is on the music, but the festival has a family-friendly atmosphere with a variety of food and entertainment options.

Boise Spartan Kids Race is held during the Boise's Spartan Trifecta Weekend with a race specifically designed for kids

Coeur 'd Alene

Art on the Green art festival with artist booths, food, live music, and activities for children.

Taste of Coeur d'Alene features food vendors, live entertainment, and activities for all ages.

Ironman Coeur d'Alene is a challenging athletic event, and the spectacle of the race is a thrill for families to cheer on the participants

Portland

Portland Rose Festival has parades, a carnival, dragon boat races, and a variety of family-oriented events.

Waterfront Blues Festival features blues music, but it's known for its family-friendly atmosphere and dedicated kids' zone activities.

Portland Winter Light Festival delights with glowing sculptures and light installations for all ages to enjoy.

India Festival Celebrate Indian Independence Day with music, dance, food, and family entertainment. Fremont Fest is a street fair in Northeast Portland with live music, a kid fun zone, and a beer garden.