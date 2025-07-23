Family Friendly Festivals in Boise, Bend, Portland and Coeur ‘d Alene
If you're looking for some family-friendly getaways around the Northwest this summer, here are a couple of suggestions you may have missed.
Hit the road to these out of state events.
Bend
- Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo Features 4-H animals, a rodeo, a family-fun zone, carnival rides, and much more.
- Munch and Music A free summer concert series with food trucks and a family-friendly atmosphere, often including a dedicated Kids Zone
- Bend Summer Festival Offers food, music, art, and family activities in downtown Bend.
- Bend Fall Festival Celebrates the fall season with art, music, food, and family activities, including a Family ZoneBalloons Over Bend Features a spectacular evening glow event with hot air balloons, music, food, and a kids' race.
- Oregon Winterfest Includes live music, fire pits, ice sculptures and family activities
- 4 Peaks Music Festival is marketed as a family-friendly music and camping festival with curated music artists and kids activities
Boise
- Boise Music Festival The focus is on the music, but the festival has a family-friendly atmosphere with a variety of food and entertainment options.
- Boise Spartan Kids Race is held during the Boise's Spartan Trifecta Weekend
with a race specifically designed for kids
Coeur 'd Alene
- Art on the Green art festival with artist booths, food, live music, and activities for children.
- Taste of Coeur d'Alene features food vendors, live entertainment, and activities for all ages.
- Ironman Coeur d'Alene is a challenging athletic event, and the spectacle of the race is a thrill for families to cheer on the participants
Portland
- Portland Rose Festival has parades, a carnival, dragon boat races, and a variety of family-oriented events.
- Waterfront Blues Festival features blues music, but it's known for its family-friendly atmosphere and dedicated kids' zone activities.
- Portland Winter Light Festival delights with glowing sculptures and light installations for all ages to enjoy.
- India Festival Celebrate Indian Independence Day with music, dance, food, and family entertainment.Fremont Fest is a street fair in Northeast Portland with live music, a kid fun zone, and a beer garden.
