Family Friendly Festivals in Boise, Bend, Portland and Coeur ‘d Alene

If you're looking for some family-friendly getaways around the Northwest this summer, here are a couple of suggestions you may have missed.

Hit the road to these out of state events.

Bend
  • Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo  Features 4-H animals, a rodeo, a family-fun zone, carnival rides, and much more.
  • Munch and Music  A free summer concert series with food trucks and a family-friendly atmosphere, often including a dedicated Kids Zone
  • Bend Summer Festival  Offers food, music, art, and family activities in downtown Bend.
  • Bend Fall Festival Celebrates the fall season with art, music, food, and family activities, including a Family Zone
    Balloons Over Bend  Features a spectacular evening glow event with hot air balloons, music, food, and a kids' race.
  • Oregon Winterfest  Includes live music, fire pits, ice sculptures and family activities
  •  4 Peaks Music Festival is marketed as a family-friendly music and camping festival with curated music artists and kids activities
Boise

  • Boise Music Festival  The focus is on the music, but the festival has a family-friendly atmosphere with a variety of food and entertainment options.
  • Boise Spartan Kids Race is held during the Boise's Spartan Trifecta Weekend

    with a race specifically designed for kids

Coeur 'd Alene

  • Art on the Green art festival with artist booths, food, live music, and activities for children.
  • Taste of Coeur d'Alene  features food vendors, live entertainment, and activities for all ages.
  • Ironman Coeur d'Alene is a challenging athletic event, and the spectacle of the race is a thrill for families to cheer on the participants

Portland

  • Portland Rose Festival has parades, a carnival, dragon boat races, and a variety of family-oriented events.
  • Waterfront Blues Festival  features blues music, but it's known for its family-friendly atmosphere and dedicated kids' zone activities.
  • Portland Winter Light Festival delights with glowing sculptures and light installations for all ages to enjoy.
  • India Festival  Celebrate Indian Independence Day with music, dance, food, and family entertainment.
    Fremont Fest is a street fair in Northeast Portland with live music, a kid fun zone, and a beer garden.

