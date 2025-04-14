A Wenatchee man died in a collision with a farm tractor in Adams County on Friday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says 34 year old Edson Quintero De La Cruz died at the scene when the box truck he was driving struck a tractor from behind on Highway 26 about 8 miles west of Othello. The collision occurred just before 12:30pm near MP 32. Both vehicles were travelling eastbound at the time of the crash.

The operator of the farm implement, Alberto J. Leal, 50 of Othello, was not hurt.

Two Wenatchee resident's who were passengers of De La Cruz were injured. Maria G. Mendoza and Marcalina D. Santana, both aged 42, were transported to Kadlec Medical Center.

Troopers say De La Cruz was not wearing a seatbelt and attributed the fatal crash to following too close. It's unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor.